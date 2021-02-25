Cromer Pier to re-open to the public from next month
One of Norfolk's most famous landmarks will re-open to visitors from next month, in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions.
North Norfolk District Council has announced it will be reopening Cromer Pier to the public from March 8.
NNDC said: "Following the government’s latest announcement on Monday regarding changes to national Covid-19 guidance, we can confirm Cromer Pier will re-open from March 8 for those taking exercise or meeting with one friend in accordance with the updated regulations.
"The pier will not be open for fishing, crabbing or any other activities until further notice, pending any future changes to the national guidelines."
The pier was closed to visitors on December 26, in light of "unprecedented levels" of coronavirus in north Norfolk and the county's transition into tier 4 restrictions.
The pier was also previously closed during the first lockdown but remained open to the public during the second national lockdown in November.
