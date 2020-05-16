Search

‘Heartbreaking’: Cromer Pier Seaside Special cancelled

PUBLISHED: 09:22 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 16 May 2020

The Cromer Pier Summer Show in 2015. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Cromer Pier Summer Show has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The famous Seaside Special, which is in its 43rd year, has been cancelled due to government restrictions amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Although the pier has made the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel the 2020 summer show, staff still hope to welcome customers to the award-winning Christmas Show later in the year.

A spokesperson from Cromer Pier said: “Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, we are very sad to announce that we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 Cromer Pier Summer Show.

“We understand that this news is disappointing for our audiences and the community, and we are devastated to have to make this decision.

“We are keeping an eye on all the latest government advice and guidelines and hope to be back in time for the Cromer Pier Christmas Show at the end of this year.”

North Norfolk District Council made the decision to keep Cromer Pier closed, with Sarah Bütikofer, leader of the council, saying they deemed opening to be “premature in light of the government’s stepped approach”.

Seaside public car parks will also remain closed to avoid a potential sudden influx of visitors.

A spokesperson from Cromer Pier said: “If you have purchased a ticket for this year’s show, a member of our box office team will be in touch as soon as possible to arrange a refund or voucher.

“As Cromer Pier is still closed, this process has to take place remotely and due to the number of bookings, it will take us a little while to contact everyone, so we ask that you please bear with us.

“Thank you for your continued support during this difficult time and we hope to see you at the Cromer Pier Christmas Show.”

Since lockdown began, the pier has been showing previous variety performances live on its Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Folk On The Pier and 9 to 5 The Musical have both been rescheduled for next year, with all tickets for these events being automatically transferred and valid for 2021.

