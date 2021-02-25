'What a good idea': People add their support to Cromer Pier plaque scheme proposal

Published: 11:04 AM February 25, 2021

People have voiced their support for an idea to install plaques on Cromer Pier. - Credit: Archant

People have voiced their support for an idea to install plaques on Cromer Pier.

Earlier this month, Cromer man Ray Scorey suggested North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) should consider a plaque scheme on Cromer Pier.

The project was suggested as a way of funding the maintenance of the North Norfolk landmark after an NNDC councillor asked if the long-term strategy for Cromer Pier should be reviewed.

Following the suggestion, we asked our readers for their thoughts on Rev Scorey's idea and several got in touch to show their support for the project.

Heather Coleman said: "What a good idea!"

She added: "With the number of people being cremated these days so not having a grave in a graveyard or cemetery, for families to be able to think 'XYZ loved Cromer, I see we can have a memorial on the pier' it will be win-win for both the finances of the pier and for families looking for somewhere to remember their loved one.

"Rev Scorey is spot on."

You may also want to watch:

Kathy Chisolm said she thought the idea of paying to have a personal plaque on Cromer Pier was a "truly amazing idea".

She said: "We visit Cromer regularly when we are there on holiday and go to the Cromer Pier summer show and love everything about it. I'm sure lots of people in our position would love the idea let alone people who actually live in Cromer or even Norfolk."

Steve Palmer said: "I think this is an exciting idea and normal people can get involved rather than the more traditional big business sponsorship. Some would want to buy them as gifts for others and a well-planned scheme would potentially offer an enhanced attraction to the pier overall.

"The pier must be protected and thrive, it is fundamental to the whole of the coastal area of our region."

While Stephen Hextall said: "Personally I think it's a wonderful suggestion, as not only would it bring in much-needed funds to help with the upkeep of this iconic structure, but would provide a legacy, in the form of a plaque, from those who have enjoyed holidaying, fishing, visiting shows or simply enjoying time on Cromer pier."