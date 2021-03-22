Cromer Pier to be lit up in yellow to remember coronavirus victims

Published: 4:43 PM March 22, 2021

Cromer Pier is going to going to be lit up in memory of all those who have died or who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Norfolk District Council is joining local authorities across the country in illuminating landmarks and buildings in yellow for Marie Curie's National Day of Reflection on Tuesday, March 23.

The National Day of Reflection is a national campaign asking people up and down the UK to take a moment to remember those who have died of, or through complications relating to COVID-19.

The theme of the remembrance is the colour yellow, with Marie Curie urging people to light candles, create art for windows or send flowers to someone suffering with bereavement.

Cromer Pier will be lit up from 7pm to 10pm.

North Norfolk’s first two cases were discovered March 13 2020, and as of March 16 2021, the district has had 2956 recorded cases and tragically, 187 deaths from COVID-19.



