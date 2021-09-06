Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event

Published: 2:41 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM September 6, 2021

Cromer Pier is to be closed to the public for four hours for a private event hosted by High Sheriff of Norfolk.

The pier will be off limits to the general public from 5-9pm on Monday, September 6.

The temporary closure is at the request of Michael Gurney, Norfolk's High Sheriff, for his annual civic event.

Michael Gurney, Norfolk's High Sheriff. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council, which owns the landmark said: "Cromer Pier will be used at the request of the High Sheriff of Norfolk for his annual civic reception tonight.



"The council is pleased that the High Sheriff has chosen Cromer for his civic reception and hopes that he and his guests have a great evening on one of Norfolk’s most iconic landmarks.



"The pier will be closed for public access for just one evening and will be open again after the event."

It is rare for the pier to be closed - aside from during lockdown - it has only previously been closed for the filming of Antiques Roadshow.