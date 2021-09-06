News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:41 PM September 6, 2021    Updated: 2:46 PM September 6, 2021
Cromer Pier.

Cromer Pier is to be closed to the public for four hours for a private event hosted by High Sheriff of Norfolk

Cromer Pier is to be closed to the public for four hours for a private event hosted by High Sheriff of Norfolk.

The pier will be off limits to the general public from 5-9pm on Monday, September 6.

The temporary closure is at the request of Michael Gurney, Norfolk's High Sheriff, for his annual civic event.

The High Sheriff, Michael Gurney, speaks at the launch of the virtual Walking4Norfolk.

Michael Gurney, Norfolk's High Sheriff.

A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council, which owns the landmark said: "Cromer Pier will be used at the request of the High Sheriff of Norfolk for his annual civic reception tonight.

"The council is pleased that the High Sheriff has chosen Cromer for his civic reception and hopes that he and his guests have a great evening on one of Norfolk’s most iconic landmarks.

"The pier will be closed for public access for just one evening and will be open again after the event."

It is rare for the pier to be closed - aside from during lockdown - it has only previously been closed for the filming of Antiques Roadshow. 

