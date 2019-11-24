Search

Advanced search

Review: Curtain raises on 'magical' Cromer Pier Christmas Show

PUBLISHED: 07:24 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:26 24 November 2019

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

paulmacrolandscapes.com

Walking along the iconic Cromer Pier late at night is a sight in itself, as hundreds of people tread along the boards to the pavilion it was clear tonight was going to be special.

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer PierThe opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

Once entering the bar area, situated at the end of the pier, you can't help but feel festive.

Mince pies were at the ready, mulled wine was flowing and the smell of a fresh pine Christmas tree filled the room.

As the curtain raises in the 500-seat theatre, both old and young were whisked away on a magical journey taking in everything from a Christmas song medley to hilarious comedy sketches that had everybody in stitches.

The record-breaking pre-sales in anticipation of the first performance of the festive season lived up to the rising standard and expectation of its visitors.

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer PierThe opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

The variety in the show was second to none, with the speed of transitions between acts keeping the audience on edge of their seats.

From tap dancing elves to opera singing and magic, it felt nothing like your typical Christmas show.

Opening night at any show can always be fraught with peril but while there was the occasional incident - a dove produced by magician Mark James used the toilet on stage to the crowd's amusement - the performers laughed it off and carried on.

Though I may be too young to have understood all of the jokes, it is clear the show's director of 16 years, Di Cooke, knows exactly how to keep buses full of visitors coming back year-on-year.

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer PierThe opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

The thing that was most astonishing is the pure enthusiasm of all of the performers, especially the dancers, who did not stop smiling throughout the two-hour show.

What made the experience extra special is knowing that I had just watched the only end of pier Christmas show in the world ­- and it did not disappoint.

Call 01263 512495 or visit www.cromerpier.co.uk for tickets and prices.

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer PierThe opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer PierThe opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer PierThe opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘I didn’t want her to be alone’- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

Tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in which two people died on Friday. Picture: Staff

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Martin Lewis reveals how to get a free £175 before Christmas

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Six fire crews sent to cut people free from two-vehicle crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Father could not access defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no mobile phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League win against Everton

Norwich City players celebrate Todd Cantwell's opener at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I didn’t want her to be alone’- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

Tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in which two people died on Friday. Picture: Staff

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk eating disorder patient sent 400 miles from home

Emily Gasparro, 20, from Swanton Abbott, has been sent to Glasgow for treatment for an eating disorder. Picture: Emily Gasparro

‘Plenty of drunk people’ Police encourage people to get home safely

Plenty of drunk people Police have encouraged people to get home safely. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists