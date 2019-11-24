Review: Curtain raises on 'magical' Cromer Pier Christmas Show

The opening performance of The Christmas Cromer Pier Show 2019. Picture: Cromer Pier paulmacrolandscapes.com

Walking along the iconic Cromer Pier late at night is a sight in itself, as hundreds of people tread along the boards to the pavilion it was clear tonight was going to be special.

Once entering the bar area, situated at the end of the pier, you can't help but feel festive.

Mince pies were at the ready, mulled wine was flowing and the smell of a fresh pine Christmas tree filled the room.

As the curtain raises in the 500-seat theatre, both old and young were whisked away on a magical journey taking in everything from a Christmas song medley to hilarious comedy sketches that had everybody in stitches.

The record-breaking pre-sales in anticipation of the first performance of the festive season lived up to the rising standard and expectation of its visitors.

The variety in the show was second to none, with the speed of transitions between acts keeping the audience on edge of their seats.

From tap dancing elves to opera singing and magic, it felt nothing like your typical Christmas show.

Opening night at any show can always be fraught with peril but while there was the occasional incident - a dove produced by magician Mark James used the toilet on stage to the crowd's amusement - the performers laughed it off and carried on.

Though I may be too young to have understood all of the jokes, it is clear the show's director of 16 years, Di Cooke, knows exactly how to keep buses full of visitors coming back year-on-year.

The thing that was most astonishing is the pure enthusiasm of all of the performers, especially the dancers, who did not stop smiling throughout the two-hour show.

What made the experience extra special is knowing that I had just watched the only end of pier Christmas show in the world ­- and it did not disappoint.

Call 01263 512495 or visit www.cromerpier.co.uk for tickets and prices.

