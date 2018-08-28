Cromer Pier Show to dazzle theatre-goers again this Christmas

Launch of the Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Cromer Pier’s seasonal Christmas spectacular is returning to light up the town for another year.

The 14th Christmas Show will open with a gala performance on Saturday, November 24 at the Cromer Pier Pavilion Theatre for a run lasting until Sunday, December 30, with performances on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Norfolk entertainer Olly Day, who is returning to the pier for his landmark 10th year, said: “Who would have thought, back in 2009 when I worked on my first Cromer Pier Christmas Show, I would still be here 10 years later?

“I remember the 2009 opening night, standing on stage, and thinking ‘this is all I’ve ever wanted to do’.

“Long may it continue.”

Magician Mark James, vocalists Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson and the Christmas Show Dancers will also be taking to the stage for the matinees at 2.30pm and evening shows at 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from £15 with family tickets available from www.cromerpier.co.uk.