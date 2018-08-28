Search

Advanced search

Cromer Pier Show to dazzle theatre-goers again this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:46 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:46 13 November 2018

Launch of the Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Launch of the Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Cromer Pier’s seasonal Christmas spectacular is returning to light up the town for another year.

The 14th Christmas Show will open with a gala performance on Saturday, November 24 at the Cromer Pier Pavilion Theatre for a run lasting until Sunday, December 30, with performances on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Norfolk entertainer Olly Day, who is returning to the pier for his landmark 10th year, said: “Who would have thought, back in 2009 when I worked on my first Cromer Pier Christmas Show, I would still be here 10 years later?

“I remember the 2009 opening night, standing on stage, and thinking ‘this is all I’ve ever wanted to do’.

“Long may it continue.”

Magician Mark James, vocalists Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson and the Christmas Show Dancers will also be taking to the stage for the matinees at 2.30pm and evening shows at 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from £15 with family tickets available from www.cromerpier.co.uk.

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast