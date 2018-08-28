£190,000 park revamp moves a step closer with plans lodged with council

Artist's impression of North Lodge Park, Cromer after the revamp. Picture: Friends of North Lodge Park Archant

A £190,000 revamp of a Cromer park has moved a step closer with a planning application now registered with the district council.

The makeover at North Lodge Park will link the neglected, disconnected upper lawn via a new bridge with the main part of the park.

And it should be open next year as the park celebrates its 90th birthday.

About 60pc of the £190,000 needed for the project, which includes new play opportunities, providing inclusive play for all, has already been raised or pledged. A funder is being sought to work with the charity to raise an extra 30pc, and a campaign will be launched early next year to raise the £20,000 remaining.

The plans have been submitted by the Friends of North Lodge Park, which was formed in 2015 to protect, enhance and promote the park.

Chairman Samantha Annison said: “We’re really pleased to see practical progress in our plans to bring the upper lawn into the park.

“This is an exciting project, in collaboration with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), responding to the community wishes for the park.

“There has been really positive feedback from across the community. There is a real buzz from the people we talk to about the project, and they are really pleased there will be improvements to the park and like the style and content of this proposal.”

AREA landscape architects from Pin Mill in Suffolk, and the Daniel Connal Partnership from Norwich, have been working with the charity to finalise the design elements after the outline project was published earlier this year.

North Lodge Park was created in May 1929 and the aim is to implement the new connection at the 90th anniversary in May 2019.

The new bridge will consist of gentle slopes, with a floating design based on the zig-zag style of the cliff paths found along the seafront in Cromer, using materials and colours inspired by local fishing traditions.

It will also contain a viewing platform, seating and play elements, all accessible to wheelchair users. Planting schemes will also be implemented to provide additional sensory and educational features.