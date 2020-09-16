Cromer holds Battle of Britain commemoration

Cllr. Richard Leeds laid a wreath of poppies on the Cromer’s War Memorial on Wednesday September 15 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Picture:David Pritchard Archant

Cromer and Northrepps have marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

A wreath placed on North Repps village sign to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Picture: North Repps RBL A wreath placed on North Repps village sign to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Picture: North Repps RBL

In Cromer, on Tuesday (September 15) the town council commemorated the battle, which took place over the skies of south east England during the summer and autumn of 1940, by raising the ensign of the Royal Air Force.

A wreath of poppies was also laid on the town’s war memorial.

While at the Poppies in Steel sculpture at the North Norfolk District Council offices a small socially distanced memorial was attended by senior council figures, Air Commodore Jack Broughton (OBE, DL) and local members of the Royal Air Forces Association.

Reflecting on the anniversary, councillor John Toye, NNDC’s armed forces champion and former RAF serviceman, said: “Today it is important that we remember the few of all nations. Many who were young gave selflessly so that we may live to remember them.”

In Northrepps, members of the village’s Royal British Legion gathered at the church war memorial shortly before 11am to observe a two minute silence and hear the names of Airmen of 74 and 242 Squadrons from RAF Coltishall who died in the conflict read out.