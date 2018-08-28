Search

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organisers ‘delighted’ by turnout at 2019 event

PUBLISHED: 18:32 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 01 January 2019

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Eyes were glued to the skies on New Year’s Day in Cromer as thousands of people lined the seafront to enjoy the town’s 20th annual fireworks spectacular.

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organisers were delighted with the turnout of 10,000 to 12,000 people at the packed event on Tuesday, January 1, which saw more than 3,000 fireworks, or £9,000 worth, set off from the end of the pier at 5pm, following a sold-out torchlight procession from Cromer Parish Church.

And Pat West, fireworks committee chairman said he was thrilled with the event.

Mr West, who took over from long-standing committee chairman Jim Bond to organise this year’s 20th anniversary fireworks event, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the turnout and with all the great help we’ve got here in Cromer - it brings the community together.”

He added that despite the wind picking up, firework providers Titanium were “fantastic” and said: “They guaranteed me we’d have a display.”

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organiser confident ‘special’ 20th annual event will go ahead

The free event has raised more than £55,000 for local charities since 2000, and this year included a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, with a moment of silence held before red fireworks were shot into the sky, dazzling the watching crowds.

Mr West said: “We wanted to do something to mark the centenary of the First World War.

“We thought it was fitting to have red flowers floating on top of the water and a minutes silence before the main display as a moment of remembrance.”

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And carnival chairman Tony Shipp, who provided the voiceover at the fireworks, added: “It’s always a slightly different display as the weather conditions are never quite the same.”

Celebrations marking the start of 2019 began earlier in the day, when runners lined up on the promenade for the one-mile family fun run - fancy dress encouraged.

The race, which has categories for under 13s, 14 to 16-year-olds, and seniors, costs £1 to enter and is organised by North Norfolk Beach Runners.

It was won by visiting siblings 15-year-old Stanley and 11-year-old Iris Clarke, from Derby.

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Amanda Clarke, Stanley and Iris’ mother, said: “We visit Cromer every summer, and the last two years we’ve come at New Year with a big family group.

“They won it last year but there were only a few people taking part as the weather was so bad.”

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession leaves the Church heading to the beach for the fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession leaves the Church heading to the beach for the fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victoria and Lawrence Osborne with their son Lochlan, three, taking part in the Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYVictoria and Lawrence Osborne with their son Lochlan, three, taking part in the Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession leaves the Church heading to the beach for the fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession leaves the Church heading to the beach for the fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two-year-old Grace Shearing taking part in the Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTwo-year-old Grace Shearing taking part in the Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Catherine Dolton and her daughter Lauren, six, taking part in the Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCatherine Dolton and her daughter Lauren, six, taking part in the Cromer New Year's Day torchlight procession. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Iris Clarke, 11, in second place in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYIris Clarke, 11, in second place in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winner of the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer, Stanley Clarke, 15, and his sister, Iris, 11, who came second. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWinner of the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer, Stanley Clarke, 15, and his sister, Iris, 11, who came second. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The start of the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe start of the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stanley Clarke, 15, in the lead as he avoids the high tide waves over the wall during the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStanley Clarke, 15, in the lead as he avoids the high tide waves over the wall during the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A family taking part in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer, from left, John Allerhand, Christian Kammerer, Marlena Brandt and Liliana Brandt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA family taking part in the New Year's Day family fun run at Cromer, from left, John Allerhand, Christian Kammerer, Marlena Brandt and Liliana Brandt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

