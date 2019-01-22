Search

Seaside town is planning to start 2020 with a bang - but it needs your help

22 January, 2019 - 16:22
New Year's Day fireworks on Cromer Pier. Picture: KAREN WORTLEY

New Year's Day fireworks on Cromer Pier. Picture: KAREN WORTLEY

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help pay for the next New Year’s Day fireworks display in Cromer.

Organisers of the north Norfolk town’s annual event hope to raise £1,000 for the display to kick of 2020, as well raising money for local charities and organisations.

A spokesman said: “This event raises valuable funds to pay for the Cromer fireworks display, which costs over £7,000 each year, and for local charities and organisations, so please do give generously.”

This year’s fireworks display, which was set off from Cromer’s pier by Titanium Fireworks, was seen by 12,000 people, up 2,000 on the previous year.

The first New Year’s Day fireworks in the town was held in 2000, and the event had since become a major drawcard, attracting visitors from across the region.

To donate, visit New Year’s Day Fireworks Cromer on www.justgiving.com

