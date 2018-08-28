Poll

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A north Norfolk town has hit back at detractors after criticism of its New Year’s Day fireworks event sparked a social media backlash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People have leapt to the defence of Cromer after the annual event was rubbished as “disappointing” and a “poor display”, as wind reportedly meant some of the 3,000 fireworks, costing £9,000, could not be let off.

The weather also meant some of the illuminations, which are designed to hang in the air over the pier, were quickly blown out of the sky.

But supporters have spoken out in praise of the organisers who put on the free event in the town each year, and have raised more than £55,000 for local charities since 2000.

Susy Edyvean said: “Given the appalling weather I thought they did a great job.”

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jane Davis added: “In winds of that speed and direction the display team would have two options - cancel or amend their display.

“They did brilliantly.”

And Sheila Parish commented: “This event is free. It is reliant on the hard work, co-operation and goodwill of the council, local organisations and volunteers, and it benefits many local charities.

“How can people possibly complain?”

READ MORE: Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

Complaints about the event, including issues with the weather, parking, and traffic leaving the town, were posted on social media after the 5pm display over the pier.

Zac Page said: “The traffic was a nightmare for anyone who didn’t want to see the fireworks.”

But speaking after the event, on Tuesday, January 1, committee chairman Pat West said he was “absolutely delighted” with the turnout, which saw 10,000 to 12,000 spectators line the seafront.

Tim Adams, Cromer town councillor, said: “Some things, like weather, are out of our control.

“We do everything we can and we could always do with more bucket collectors.

“We’ll find out later how much we’ve raised, which pays for the event and goes to local charities.

“In our view it’s always a success - that’s why we do it.”

And Tony Shipp, who provided a voiceover for the event, added: “Titanium were worried about some of the bigger fireworks.

“It wouldn’t surprise me, knowing how safety conscious they are, if they cut stuff out.”

But he added: “What would people have said if we’d cancelled the whole display? It’s not every year you get perfect conditions.”

What did you think of the fireworks? Email reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk

READ MORE: Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organisers ‘delighted’ by turnout at 2019 event