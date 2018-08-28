Search

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organiser confident ‘special’ 20th annual event will go ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 January 2019

Fireworks light up the night sky in Cromer, to celebrate New Year's Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Archant

The organisers of Cromer’s annual fireworks event say they are confident the £9,000 display will go off with a bang.

The New Year’s Day fireworks over the pier are an annual highlight of the festive calendar in Cromer.

And this year, with 10,000 to 15,000 people expected to pack the town’s streets for the fun run, torchlight parade and firework display, the event’s organiser has said he is confident the event will go ahead as planned this evening.

Pat West, fireworks committee chairman said: “We’ve got no worries about the weather at all.

“All our car parks are open and the fireworks people are 99.9pc sure we should be fine at 5pm.”

The event had to be postponed by a week due to adverse weather conditions in 2017, but went ahead as scheduled last year.

Mr West, who took over from long-standing committee chairman Jim Bond to organise this year’s 20th anniversary fireworks event, added: “We’re expecting from 10,000 to 15,000 people, I should think.

“There’s no way of counting them but that’s normally the figure we’ve had.”

He said: “It’s our 20th year so it is a bit special - I’m quite excited.

“The total cost for the fireworks is about £9,000. It gets more expensive every year due to inflation and the cost of materials.

“We’re very lucky to have a band of volunteers who give their time free of charge.”

The event will begin at 3pm with a one mile family fun run from Cromer pier forecourt.

This is followed by a torchlight procession at 4.30pm from Cromer Parish Church.

And the display of over 3,000 fireworks will light up the sky from 5pm, including a special tribute and moment of silence to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

All three of the town’s car parks will be open and Runton Road car park will charge a fixed charge of £5 per car for all day parking from 2pm, the others will have normal fees.

The council have advised people to arrive early, and encouraged visitors to support local businesses in the town.

The event is free, but donation buckets, manned by volunteers, are located around the town.

Sine 2000, the fireworks event has raised more than £55,000 for local charities.

