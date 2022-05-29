Norfolk cycling trail named one of the best in the UK

There has never been a better reason to get on your bike as a cycling trail in Norfolk has been named one of the best in the UK.

The Cromer Loop features in a list by The Guardian of the top routes in the country for those wanting cycling holiday.

The 38km route, which starts and ends at the coast, is praised for the countryside it passes through, including "historic churches and quaint, unspoilt villages."

It also goes through the Wolterton and Mannington country estates.

The Saracen's Head in Wolterton is recommended as a great place to break up the journey and it boasts "chic" rooms and a restaurant.

Marriott's Way, which runs 26 miles from Norwich to Aylsham, also recently featured in a list by The Times as one of the best and easiest cycling routes in the country.