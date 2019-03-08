Norfolk seaside town listed as one of the most desirable place to retire

The historic Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Cromer has been listed as one of the most desirable places to retire to in the UK.

The Norfolk seaside town was voted the sixth most popular place for Brits to put their feet up after a long life of work.

Cromer received 9pc of the vote, coming behind first place Salcombe in Devon and Whitby in Yorkshire.

The study, conducted by McCarthy & Stone, found that many Brits are retiring to the seaside, with coastal locations topping the list.

Richard Leeds, the mayor of Cromer said: "I think Cromer is a prime place to retire to. Being born and bred here I think it is the best place.

"I have travelled all around the world and I still think it is the best, my favourite thing is just walking around the quiet lanes."

The survey showed that 28pc of people from the east longed to retire in Cromer and while 14pc would prefer Salcombe.