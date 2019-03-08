Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk seaside town listed as one of the most desirable place to retire

PUBLISHED: 10:45 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 24 June 2019

The historic Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The historic Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Cromer has been listed as one of the most desirable places to retire to in the UK.

The Norfolk seaside town was voted the sixth most popular place for Brits to put their feet up after a long life of work.

Cromer received 9pc of the vote, coming behind first place Salcombe in Devon and Whitby in Yorkshire.

You may also want to watch:

The study, conducted by McCarthy & Stone, found that many Brits are retiring to the seaside, with coastal locations topping the list.

Capture Norfolk Cromer beach Norfolk Photo: Kirsty SimsCapture Norfolk Cromer beach Norfolk Photo: Kirsty Sims

Richard Leeds, the mayor of Cromer said: "I think Cromer is a prime place to retire to. Being born and bred here I think it is the best place.

"I have travelled all around the world and I still think it is the best, my favourite thing is just walking around the quiet lanes."

The survey showed that 28pc of people from the east longed to retire in Cromer and while 14pc would prefer Salcombe.

Most Read

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event returns

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists