30-foot yacht rescued off Norfolk coast

Cromer lifeboat launches. Picture: Ally McGilvray Archant

A 30-foot yacht is being towed to safety off the North Norfolk coast after a rope became wrapped around its propellor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Cromer lifeboat responded just after 5.30pm to the yacht, called 'The Walrus', which has three people on board.

It got into difficulty seven miles off the coast of Cromer, and is being towed to safety at Wells.