Cromer lifeboat station launches Christmas card competition

Published: 12:03 PM December 12, 2020

A north Norfolk lifeboat crew is asking people to design a Christmas card in order to spread some festive joy and support the RNLI.

Cromer lifeboat station is inviting people of all ages to come up with a Christmas card design which could one day be sold in RNLI shops.

The competition is split into three age categories: 10 years and under, 11 to 18 years and 19 and above.

Lester - Cromer lifeboat station's all weather lifeboat. People are being asked to design a Christmas card for the station and to support the RNLI. - Credit: Chris Gil

Paul Watling, the coxswain and mechanic at Cromer lifeboat station, said: "This year has been very challenging for everyone so I have decided to try and lighten things up a bit.

"I would like to see you all design a Christmas card for Cromer Lifeboat Station. Your cards can be a novelty or funny card or wherever your mood takes you.

"If you want to make it unique to Cromer, the two boats we have here are our ALB, Lester, number 16-07 and our D Class George and Muriel, number D-734.

"On behalf of everyone here at Cromer station we would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a very happy new year.

"Thanks for supporting the RNLI and we look forward to seeing all your fantastic designs, stay safe and good luck."

The closing date for entries is December 19, with the winning designs being announced on December 21. The winning cards in each age category will each win a prize.

Entrants are asked to make a donation of £1 or more to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal by visiting RNLI.org/Xmas and submit a photo of their design and of themselves with their card, to the Cromer Lifeboat Facebook page or Twitter account @CromerRNLI.



