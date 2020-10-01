Stunning image of Cromer lifeboat named as winner in photography competition

'To the rescue' This dramatic photograph of Cromer lifeboat launching captured by Stephen Duncombe has one the Industry category in the Shipwrecked Mariners� Society photography competition.Picture: Stephen Duncombe © Stephen Duncombe. All rights reserved.

A stunning photograph capturing the moment Cromer lifeboat launches into the sea has been named a winner in a national maritime photography competition.

Stephen Duncombe’s image ‘To The Rescue!’ has won the industry category in The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society annual photography competition.

One of five winners whittled down from more than 2,000 entries, Mr Duncombe’s image was selected as a category winner by a judging panel consisting of former and current newspaper picture editors and chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Captain Justin Osmond.

Mr Duncombe, 37, from London, who took the photograph on a DSLR in 2017 while standing on viewing platform in the Cromer boat house, said : “It was obviously nice to win, the reason I started doing quite a lot of photos of lifeboats is to support the work the RNLI do. I just think they’re are unsung heroes.”

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society provides financial support to former seafarers and their dependants.