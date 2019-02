Cromer lifeboat deployed to assist vessel 39 miles off coast

Cromer’s RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist a broken-down fishing vessel 39 miles off the coast.

The crew was called to help at about 8.30pm on Thursday after the 15m fishing boat’s main engine failed.

However, the coastguard said the lifeboat crew was later stood down when the fishing boat secured a tug to take it back to port.