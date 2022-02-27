News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat cup need new organisers as couple retire

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:25 PM February 27, 2022
Cromer Lifeboat Cup organisers, back from left, Ricky Hayward, Paul Brooks, Derek Hinds, Creed Finnegan, Dave Lewis, front, Roisin Finnegan, Lisa Baker, Rita Hinds, Sharon Finnegan, Erin Finnegan. - Credit: Supplied by Cromer RNLI

Two new people are needed to take over organising a football cup that has been raising money for lifeboats for more than a century. 

The Cromer Lifeboat Cup football committee chairman Derek Hinds and secretary Rita Hinds are retiring after 26 years involvement, during which time the cup has raised more than £50,000 for the town's RNLI station.

Mr Hinds said: "We felt it was now time to hand over. Rita and myself have met some wonderful people over the years and we thank the committee, sponsors, businesses, local teams, referees and finally the supporters for all the support they have given to our cup competition over the years and hopefully this will continue in the future."

The cup was founded in 1905 and sees teams from across north Norfolk compete over a number of weeks for the right to raise the trophy. 

Anyone interested in finding out more about taking over can contact the Hinds' by email derek.hinds123@btinternet.com. 

