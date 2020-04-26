Search

Charity football match cancelled for first time since the First World War

PUBLISHED: 15:48 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 26 April 2020

The volunteers behind the Cromer Lifeboat Cup line up for a team picture. Back row, left to right: Ricky Hayward, Paul Brooks, Derek Hinds (chairman), Creed Finnegan, Dave Lewiss. Front: Roisin Finnegan, Lisa Baker (treasurer), Rita Hinds (secretary), Sharon Finnegan and Erin Finnegan Picture: PAUL RUSSELL

Archant

A charity football match, which has been a key part of Cromer’s calendar for 114 years, has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tom Nield will take charge of the Cromer Lifeboat Cup final. Picture: PATom Nield will take charge of the Cromer Lifeboat Cup final. Picture: PA

The Cromer Lifeboat Cup competition, which regularly raises more than £2,000 for Cromer RNLI, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson from the committee said: “We have over the past few weeks tried to rearrange the competition for later in the season, but this has not been possible due to many factors.

“This is the first time since the First World War that the competition has not been played but we look forward to 2021 when we hope that we will all be in a better place and we will have seen the end of this terrible virus.”

During the last 23 years the present committee has raised more than £46,000 for Cromer RNLI, averaging £2,000 a year.

