Cromer lifeboat called out twice in one night

Launch of Cromer's all weather lifeboat. Picture: supplied by Audrey Smith Archant

A north Norfolk lifeboat team has been called out twice in one night to help the police and other emergency services.

Cromer lifeboat received a call at 5.17.pm on Friday, November 6, to help the police and Sheringham lifeboat search for a missing person thought to be in the water.

The missing person was later found onshore and both the Cromer and Sheringham boats were stood down.

Cromer’s all-weather lifeboat returned to its station, was refuelled and made ready for its next call by 6 05pm.

The team then received a second alert at 8.22pm this time with a request for RNLI Cromer’s inshore lifeboat ‘George and Muriel’ to be launched to assist the police, coastguard and ambulance service with an incident on Cromer’s east beach.

The launch was later cancelled and crew provided first aid.

All were back at the station by 10.39pm.