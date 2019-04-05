Kitchen fire in flat prompts call to fire service

Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire in a flat in Cromer. Picture: Dominika Dabrowska. Archant

A small kitchen fire had to be put out by fire crews in north Norfolk.

Appliances from Cromer, Sheringham and Holt were called to the blaze, believed to be in a flat, on Prince of Wales Road in Cromer, near to the fuelling station.

Crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 7.30pm on Friday April 5.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to put the fire out and had to wearing breathing equipment.

The fire is believed to have been minor but it is not known if anyone suffered any injuries.

Police from Norfolk Constabulary were also called.