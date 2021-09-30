Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain

Published: 6:00 AM September 30, 2021

The historic Cliftonville hotel on Cromer's sea front has been sold to London-based City Pub Company after only three months on the market.

The Grade II listed property came to the open market in June, following the previous owners’ decision to retire earlier in the year.

The hotel has been family-owned since it was purchased in 1995 and has grown substantially over the past 27 years, having received significant investments.

Belinda Cammell, who ran the hotel with husband Robert and sister Annette Grundy, said: “It has been our pleasure to have been involved with the hotel for the last 27 years and we are grateful to be leaving with many happy memories.

"We have worked with the most wonderful colleagues and thank them all for their hard work and dedication over the years.

Belinda and Robert Cammell, the previous owners of the Cliftonville hotel, which they have just sold to City Pub Company. - Credit: Supplied

"Thank you also to all of our very loyal customers, many of whom we are pleased to call friends. We are so pleased that City Pub Group are taking over the hotel to move it forward and we wish them every success.”

The new owners own and operate 45 premium pubs across England and Wales, including the Georgian Townhouse and St Andrews Brew House in Norwich and Burnham Market's The Hoste. It is not yet known what they plan to do with the hotel.

City Pub Company Founder and Chairman, Clive Watson said: “We are delighted to have acquired the Cliftonville Hotel which adds to our collection of hospitality assets in Norfolk and beyond.

"We are continuing to grow and this purchase fits in to our strategic plan to buy highly profitable businesses to which we can add value with our buying power and the highly experienced management team we have in place.

The Cliftonville Hotel is an Edwardian hotel on Cromer's seafront. - Credit: Christie & Co

"We are looking forward to investing in to the property further and to trading the hotel in to the long term.”

Built in 1897, the hotel was sold on a freehold basis off of a guide price of £1.8 million, through Christie & Co.

It has 30 sea-view rooms, extensive bar and dining facilities, and an original Edwardian ballroom.