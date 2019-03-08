Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Oyez! Town criers descend on Cromer for national championships

PUBLISHED: 18:27 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 18 May 2019

Cromer crier Jason Bell with Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Crier Championships overall winner Peder Nielsen, of Bromyard, Herefordshire. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer crier Jason Bell with Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Crier Championships overall winner Peder Nielsen, of Bromyard, Herefordshire. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Booming-voiced individuals from as far afield as Kent, Yorkshire and Surrey lined up in front of a panel of judges seated outside Cromer Parish Church on Saturday, in a competition to find the best - and the loudest - town crier in the county.

Best dressed couple Peter and Joan Daucey, of Melksham. Picture: KAREN BETHELLBest dressed couple Peter and Joan Daucey, of Melksham. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

The annual Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers championships, which was hosted by Cromer for the second time in its 40-year history, saw Cromer crier Jason Bell introduce 19 competitors, who performed two self-penned cries.

You may also want to watch:

First prize went to Peder Nielsen, of Bromyard, Herefordshire, with second place going to Mike Wabe, of Watton, and third place trophy handed to Trowbridge crier Trevor Heeks, whose wife Lillian also won the best consort shield.

Best dressed crier was Christian Ashdown, of Haslemere, Surrey, with best dressed couple trophy going to Peter and Joan Dauncey, of Melksham, and the Bob Walker shield presented to Mike Wabe.

Waiting to perform at The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Crier Championships, which were held at Cromer on Saturday. Picture: KAREN BETHELLWaiting to perform at The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Crier Championships, which were held at Cromer on Saturday. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Bell, who will be hanging up his bell and hat in the summer after 35 years as Cromer crier, thanked all those who supported the event, including Cromer Town Council and Cromer Chamber of Trade.

"I must also thank my wife Ann, who has accompanied me to all competitions," he added. "We have made many friends in the world of town crying and I thank them all for their cameraderie."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist who died after crash is named

Paul Simms, who has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car Picture: Cambridgeshire police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Female police officer suffers broken eye socket and nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist who died after crash is named

Paul Simms, who has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car Picture: Cambridgeshire police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists