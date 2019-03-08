Video

Oyez! Town criers descend on Cromer for national championships

Cromer crier Jason Bell with Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Crier Championships overall winner Peder Nielsen, of Bromyard, Herefordshire. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Booming-voiced individuals from as far afield as Kent, Yorkshire and Surrey lined up in front of a panel of judges seated outside Cromer Parish Church on Saturday, in a competition to find the best - and the loudest - town crier in the county.

Best dressed couple Peter and Joan Daucey, of Melksham. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Best dressed couple Peter and Joan Daucey, of Melksham. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

The annual Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers championships, which was hosted by Cromer for the second time in its 40-year history, saw Cromer crier Jason Bell introduce 19 competitors, who performed two self-penned cries.

First prize went to Peder Nielsen, of Bromyard, Herefordshire, with second place going to Mike Wabe, of Watton, and third place trophy handed to Trowbridge crier Trevor Heeks, whose wife Lillian also won the best consort shield.

Best dressed crier was Christian Ashdown, of Haslemere, Surrey, with best dressed couple trophy going to Peter and Joan Dauncey, of Melksham, and the Bob Walker shield presented to Mike Wabe.

Waiting to perform at The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Crier Championships, which were held at Cromer on Saturday. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Waiting to perform at The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Crier Championships, which were held at Cromer on Saturday. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Bell, who will be hanging up his bell and hat in the summer after 35 years as Cromer crier, thanked all those who supported the event, including Cromer Town Council and Cromer Chamber of Trade.

"I must also thank my wife Ann, who has accompanied me to all competitions," he added. "We have made many friends in the world of town crying and I thank them all for their cameraderie."