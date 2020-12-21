Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement

Published: 5:30 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 8:03 AM December 22, 2020

Richard Graveling at The Grove hotel in Cromer, which is closing for the Christmas period.

A Cromer hotel and restaurant has decided to close its doors following the government's Tier 4 announcement.

The Grove in Overstrand Road, Cromer, is shutting down from tomorrow (December 22) until further notice because of concern over the pandemic and the new rules introduced by the government at the weekend.

Richard Graveling, general manager, said in October they had been fully booked for the Christmas period, but there had been cancellations in recent weeks as the rules tightened.

Mr Graveling said after the government's announcement of strict Tier 4 measures for London and parts of the South East and East of England, they came to the conclusion that closing the business was the only sensible option.

He said: "Tier 4 knocked the bottom out of the Christmas bookings. We're hearing horror stories about how quickly the rate of infection is rising in Norfolk, and we've got to think about the duty of care for our staff.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got to the point where we feel it's not the right thing to be open. People should be hunkering down and bracing themselves for a tough couple of months, and we'll bounce back for Easter."

Mr Graveling said the Grove was only keeping some of its self-catering accommodation operating, for people who needed to stay somewhere to visit family in emergency circumstances, or for those who were also in a Tier 2 area.

He said staff had been through a busy couple of days following the announcement cancelling the bookings for the Christmas period that had not already cancelled.

"People have been very upset, but also very understanding. We've managed to postpone a lot of bookings to next year."

Mr Graveling also echoed calls for people to 'stay local' and not travel to second homes in north Norfolk.

He said: "My concern would be that if second-home owners who feel that even if they are in Tier 4 that they live here as well could use their second home to justify coming up. But you should just stay put for now.

"We love to see people up here, but for the moment, please stay where you are."



