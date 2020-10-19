Seaside community centre launches fundraising calender
PUBLISHED: 17:15 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 19 October 2020
A north Norfolk community centre has launched a calender to help raise funds so it can continue to support people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cromer Community Centre, based in Garden Street has released a new 2021 calendar featuring pictures of the seaside town.
The aim of the calender is to help recover income lost during the Covid-19 pandemic and to pay for adjustments to the centre so it can continue to be used.
Phil Harris, chairman of the centre’s management committee, said: “Instead of just appealing for funds we felt it better to produce a 2021 calendar containing pictures of Cromer with a bit of difference.
“These will look very attractive on your wall at home or make wonderful Christmas presents.
“I would like to thank local residents for their support.”
Calendars, priced at £6.25 each, and can be purchased from Cromer Tourist Information Centre, Upstairs Downstairs, IC Sports and the Record Fair in the Community Centre.
