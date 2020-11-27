News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Christmas arrives in Cromer with fantastic lights display

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:45 PM November 27, 2020   
Three-year-old Harry Quintrell takes a close look at the Christmas tree in Cromer. Picture: DENISE B

Three-year-old Harry Quintrell takes a close look at the Christmas tree in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A seaside town's Christmas light display helping to lift the spirits and bring some much needed festive cheer.

Each year, a team of volunteers help herald the start of the festive season in Cromer by decorating the town in lights and erecting a Christmas tree.

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer's Christmas tree decorated in lights - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/ Archant 2020

And 2020 is no different.

From lights along the town's high street, to illuminated nativity scenes, Cromer's Christmas lights are a cheering to make even the greatest of scrooges smile.

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant 2020

The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, is calling for families and households to get creative and pull together after what has been a tough year for the county due to coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

Whether it is houses lit up in festive lights or handmade decorations on show for community trails, we want to see your pictures of how people are lifting one another's spirits. Send your festive pictures to: letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/ Archant 2020

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/ Archant 2020


Most Read

  1. 1 What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
  2. 2 Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask
  3. 3 'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement
  1. 4 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
  2. 5 Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms
  3. 6 Woman airlifted to hospital after crash
  4. 7 New appeal as pregnant woman goes missing again
  5. 8 Furious villagers claim chicken farm was approved 'under the radar'
  6. 9 'Incredible' donation pays for expansion of Norfolk's largest ancient wood
  7. 10 Green light for new Tesco store in town centre
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Video

What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?

Noah Vickers

person

More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive

Chris Bishop

person

Four men caught at £2m Norfolk cannabis factory

Peter Walsh

person
Comments powered by Disqus