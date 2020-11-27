Christmas arrives in Cromer with fantastic lights display

Published: 4:45 PM November 27, 2020

Three-year-old Harry Quintrell takes a close look at the Christmas tree in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A seaside town's Christmas light display helping to lift the spirits and bring some much needed festive cheer.

Each year, a team of volunteers help herald the start of the festive season in Cromer by decorating the town in lights and erecting a Christmas tree.

Cromer's Christmas tree decorated in lights - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/ Archant 2020

And 2020 is no different.

From lights along the town's high street, to illuminated nativity scenes, Cromer's Christmas lights are a cheering to make even the greatest of scrooges smile.

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant 2020

The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, is calling for families and households to get creative and pull together after what has been a tough year for the county due to coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

Whether it is houses lit up in festive lights or handmade decorations on show for community trails, we want to see your pictures of how people are lifting one another's spirits. Send your festive pictures to: letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/ Archant 2020

Cromer's sparkling Christmas lights bringing good cheer to the town - Credit: Copyright: DENISE BRADLEY/ Archant 2020



