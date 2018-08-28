Video

WATCH: Carnival committee ask people to share memories ahead of 50th anniversary celebration

Children’s fancy dress on the promenade during Cromer Carnival in 1980. Photo: Cromer Carnival Committee Archant

Organisers of a iconic north Norfolk carnival have asked attendees from years gone by to share their memories as part of a golden anniversary celebration.

Cromer Carnival marks its 50th year of bringing festival spirit to a small seaside town this summer.

And now the organisers behind one of the UK’s biggest carnivals have asked attendees, visitors, and volunteers to share the highlights from the past five decades of fun.

Organisers plan to create a booklet and website of both the carnival’s history and the Cromer Voluntary Entertainments Organisation (CVEO), who have run the event since its first year.

They have asked previous event winners, former Miss Cromers, committee members, organisers, volunteers, and display acts why the carnival is a special memory.

Tony Shipp, carnival chairman, who celebrates his 35th year at the helm in 2019, said: “As part of our celebrations we are planning to put together a booklet of Cromer Carnival photographs, memories, highlights and history.

“I am sure many of you, who have been involved at some time over the past 50 years, have photographs and memories that could be part of that publication.

“It would be great if you could search these out or write them down so we can hear what Cromer Carnival has meant to you.

“Please take time to search through your photographs and write down your memories - they could be more recently, or 50 years ago and only need be a line or two.

Tony Shipp, chairman of Cromer Carnival Committee, has been at the helm of the event for 35 years this year. Photo: Cromer Carnival Committee Tony Shipp, chairman of Cromer Carnival Committee, has been at the helm of the event for 35 years this year. Photo: Cromer Carnival Committee

“Let’s make it a publication that all supporters of Cromer Carnival will want to own.

“We will also be putting all the memories and photos submitted onto a new website which we hope will grow throughout the year.”

To submit via email, contact cromercarnival50@gmail.com, or call Tony Shipp on 01263 512591.

There will be a drop-in morning for people to bring memories and photos to share, held at Merchants Place, in Cromer on Saturday, February 16, from 10am to 2pm.

All photos and memories brought in will be copied for use in the booklet or website.

The year-long programme centres on Carnival Week, and in 2019 this will be from Saturday, August 17 to Friday, August 23.

The committee is also holding a midsummer charity ball in aid of EACH, on Saturday, June 22 at Northrepps Cottage, with tickets priced at £45 and on sale at the gift shop on the corner of Garden St and Church St, in Cromer or via Diane Burdett on 01263 511981.