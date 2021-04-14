News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cromer support group moves to become a charity

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:36 PM April 14, 2021   
Tim Adams, the former youngest ever mayor of Cromer, is concerned about the damage to the pavement.

Tim Adams, the former youngest ever mayor of Cromer, is concerned about the damage to the pavement. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk organisation set up in response to the pandemic is one step closer becoming a charity.

Cromer Cares was launched in March 2020 to help assist those in need.

Since then it has continued to support people and now, more than a year after it was established, the group is transitioning to a charity so it can become a permanent support fixture in Cromer.

Tim Adams, founder of Cromer Cares, said the group had been working on officially becoming a charity for the past few months putting preparations in place to become the "service it wanted to be post-Covid."

He said: "We have found in the last year we have helped so many people who would have needed help whether we had Covid or not. People who are vulnerable, in need of social care, suffering from addiction, financial hardship and housing issues but also other people who were just suffering a short term crisis.

You may also want to watch:

"So that's the group we are looking to help and to continue to work alongside all the established groups we already do."

Tim Adams from Cromer Cares with Morrisons' Community Champion and donations of food for the organisation's Christmas Hampers

Tim Adams from Cromer Cares with Morrisons' Community Champion and donations of food for the organisation's Christmas Hampers - Credit: Simon Clipsom

Mr Adams, who is on Cromer Town Council and North Norfolk District Council, said as Cromer Cares became a long term fixture in the area it was winding down its specific coronavirus support such as its prescription delivery service, but would continue to help people get to vaccination appointments.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
  2. 2 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  3. 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  1. 4 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
  2. 5 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  3. 6 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
  4. 7 Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
  5. 8 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
  6. 9 See work to transform former bakery into £13m site
  7. 10 Police investigate 'possible assault' after Dereham town centre fight

He said the pandemic had highlighted an existing need in Cromer.

"I have been involved with social care for the last four years, mostly oversight of services across Norfolk but despite that involvement, it's been an insight for me, the level of need and different types of need and it's proved to us that these services are needed," he said.

Mr Adams said he thought answering that requirement and the creation of Cromer Cares was one of the better things to come out of the pandemic.

He said: "[Cromer Cares] has certainly been a silver lining and hopefully it will have a long term benefit to the town and its people."

To find out more about Cromer Cares visit: www.cromercares.org.uk


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus