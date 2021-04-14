Cromer support group moves to become a charity

Published: 1:36 PM April 14, 2021

Tim Adams, the former youngest ever mayor of Cromer, is concerned about the damage to the pavement. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk organisation set up in response to the pandemic is one step closer becoming a charity.

Cromer Cares was launched in March 2020 to help assist those in need.

Since then it has continued to support people and now, more than a year after it was established, the group is transitioning to a charity so it can become a permanent support fixture in Cromer.

Tim Adams, founder of Cromer Cares, said the group had been working on officially becoming a charity for the past few months putting preparations in place to become the "service it wanted to be post-Covid."

He said: "We have found in the last year we have helped so many people who would have needed help whether we had Covid or not. People who are vulnerable, in need of social care, suffering from addiction, financial hardship and housing issues but also other people who were just suffering a short term crisis.

"So that's the group we are looking to help and to continue to work alongside all the established groups we already do."

Tim Adams from Cromer Cares with Morrisons' Community Champion and donations of food for the organisation's Christmas Hampers - Credit: Simon Clipsom

Mr Adams, who is on Cromer Town Council and North Norfolk District Council, said as Cromer Cares became a long term fixture in the area it was winding down its specific coronavirus support such as its prescription delivery service, but would continue to help people get to vaccination appointments.

He said the pandemic had highlighted an existing need in Cromer.

"I have been involved with social care for the last four years, mostly oversight of services across Norfolk but despite that involvement, it's been an insight for me, the level of need and different types of need and it's proved to us that these services are needed," he said.

Mr Adams said he thought answering that requirement and the creation of Cromer Cares was one of the better things to come out of the pandemic.

He said: "[Cromer Cares] has certainly been a silver lining and hopefully it will have a long term benefit to the town and its people."

To find out more about Cromer Cares visit: www.cromercares.org.uk



