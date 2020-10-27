Search

Care home sent royal cupcakes baked by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 07:49 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 27 October 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children. Pic: Archant

Archant

A Norfolk care home has received a royal delivery of cupcakes baked by the Cambridge family.

The Duke of Cambridge and his family, who have been living in Norfolk during lockdown, made the sweet treats as part of the Royal British Legion’s 11/11 challenge.

The cupcakes were then delivered to Halsey House, in Cromer, which is run by the Royal British Legion.

The royal couple were assisted by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the kitchen to bake and decorate the cupcakes with frosting and tiny red poppies.

During lockdown, the family made pasta meals and delivered them to elderly residents living on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The 11/11 challenge asks supporters to fundraise for the RBL by taking on a variety of activities from baking 11 cupcakes to knitting 11 poppies for friends.

Claire Rowcliffe, the RBL’s director of fundraising, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family for their support for the Poppy Appeal.

“Every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community and this year that support is more vital than ever as the Covid-19 pandemic has left some people in the Armed Forces community in dire need of our help.

“While people may have to do something different to support the Poppy Appeal this year, every poppy counts so we’re asking people to support us in any way they can.”

Branches across Norfolk are expecting fewer donations this year as part of their annual Poppy Appeal collection due to the pandemic and a reduction in poppy collectors.

The Royal British Legion said it would not be organising its normal parades, which often involves dozens of older veterans, instead encouraging people to safely mark Remembrance Sunday in a socially distanced way.

A number of Remembrance Day parades across Norfolk have been cancelled.

In a letter, Norfolk’s director of public health Dr Louise Smith said “we recognise that this year, the time of remembrance will be even more poignant for our communities”, adding Norfolk is seeking to “be clear on what can be done safely, to facilitate this”.

