'How it should be' - Cromer abuzz as businesses reopen

Published: 4:13 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM April 12, 2021

Phil and Alex Nichols enjoy a pint outside at The Gangway in Cromer. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

A seaside town has been a hive of activity as businesses welcomed back customers for the first time in months.

One business owner said there was a real buzz about Cromer on Monday as the next stage in the easing of lockdown saw people enjoying a spot of shopping, a pint in the fresh air and a surf lesson.

Will Chandler, co-owner of The Gangway pub in Cromer, welcomes back customers as restrictions ease further. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Will Chandler, the owner of The Gangway, in the town said "it was nice to have the doors back open" as he was able to serve customers outside for the first time this year.

Mr Chandler said: "It's been really great and everybody has been really pleased. Not that many other places are open in the town, there's a big lack of outdoor spaces."

Making the most of the Spring weather and the easing of restrictions, Mr Chandler said from Friday The Gangway would be running a pop-up bar in North Lodge Park.

Mr Chandler said: "We're taking the horsebox onto North Lodge Park, which will be great. As soon as it was announced it was outside spaces [where you could serve people] I have wanted to do something.

"I'm feeling positive about the summer ahead, if all goes to plan it's going to be really, really busy."

Ben Kewell, owner of Glide Surf School, welcomes customers and surfers back to Cromer now shops have re-opened. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

On the promenade, Ben Kewell, the owner of Glide Surf School, was also looking forward to a busy summer ahead.

He said: "We started running lessons today. We could have started on March 29 but we chose not to because we weren't quite ready to and because we have got the shop here so we decided to do it all together.

"We had a lesson this morning and we've got lots this week. Lots of people booking ahead and lots of schools bookings, like mid-week stuff."

Mr Kewell said he had noticed the town had been gradually getting busier since March 29.

"I've definitely noticed a big difference since the 29th there's been more people, lots of people driving around," he said.

Jayne Bowyer, owner of Cromer Gift Shop, welcomes customers as shops re-open again. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Jayne Bowyer, the owner of Cromer Gift Shop, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in the town earlier this year also said it was good to be open.

She said: "It's nice to see the town as it should be, it's the busiest it's been in a while."