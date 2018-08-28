Search

WATCH: Drone footage shows the moment hundreds of people plunged into North Sea

PUBLISHED: 15:08 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 28 December 2018

A still from drone footage showing the Cromer Boxing Day Dip 2018. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTO

A still from drone footage showing the Cromer Boxing Day Dip 2018. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTO

Archant

Here’s a unique view of one of Norfolk’s most bracing festive traditions.

This video put together by Chris Taylor Photo using shots from a drone camera shows hundreds of people plunging into the chilly water of the North Sea off Cromer.

The brave souls, many who had donned fancy dress including as Robin Hood, a unicorn and Santa Claus, waded into the sea as part of Cromer’s Boxing Day Dip, one of several such events held around the region as a kind of post-Christmas detox from the cosy indoors and excess of food.

Cromer’s dip, the 30th to take place in the town, was organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners and raised money for the Norwich and central Norfolk branch of mental health charity Mind.

MORE: Record numbers brave icy sea temperatures for Cromer’s 30th annual Boxing Day dip

