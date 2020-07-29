Search

Mountain goat enjoys day at the seaside after great escape from enclosure

PUBLISHED: 14:51 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 29 July 2020

One of Cromers infamous bagot goats enjoyed a morning stroll on the beach after escaping from its enclosure. Picture: NNDC

One of Cromers infamous bagot goats enjoyed a morning stroll on the beach after escaping from its enclosure. Picture: NNDC

NNDC

One of Cromer’s famed Bagot goats has enjoyed a morning stroll on the beach after escaping from its enclosure.

The goat was found wandering on Cromer beach on Wednesday, July 29 by passersby.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) was informed of the goat and was able to move it back to its enclosure, where they clear vegetation.

A spokesperson from NNDC said: “We can confirm this morning one of the Bagot goats was located on the West Beach in Cromer.

“The rangers were called and the goat was safely relocated back to the enclosure.

“The goats have successfully cleared a lot of the vegetation along the slope and some will be redeployed to another location for conservation grazing.”

The goats are used at both Cromer and other locations to manage the grass on the cliffs.

