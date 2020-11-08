Search

Advanced search

‘It’s like a ghost town’: Seaside streets remain quiet on first weekend of lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:13 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 08 November 2020

Quiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

The sun shone down on Cromer and Sheringham on the first weekend of lockdown, but despite the good weather, the beaches and streets remained quiet.

Mike and Trisha Millman, from North Repps said they thought Cromer was quite on the first Saturday of lockdown. Picture: StaffMike and Trisha Millman, from North Repps said they thought Cromer was quite on the first Saturday of lockdown. Picture: Staff

In Cromer, Trisha, 68, and Mike Millman, 69, said they thought the town was very quiet but were concerned that second home owners might have come to the area.

They said: “I’m not too worried, I’m just disappointed that people are still [coming to their second homes]. We saw it in the last lockdown.

The couple, who live in Northrepps and were in Cromer to visit the opticians, said they were surprised by how many businesses were open.

Mrs Millman said: “I’m quite surprised so many cafes are doing takeaway: last time there was only Costa, The Rock Shop and Crab Pot Cafe.”

Quiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYQuiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sally Townley, the manager of Huckleberries on Church Street, one of the cafes open for takeaways in Cromer, said: “We’ve had a few customers out and about but it’s quiet. I do think it’s just people popping out to Co-Op, dog walkers etc.

“Everyone that has come has been very positive. I think people are a bit more relaxed this time than before.”

Rose Votier, 76, from Cromer, out on the Pier on Saturday, said: “It’s much quieter, much better than it’s been, it’s been mad all summer, there’s a calmness about town [today].

“I think people are more relaxed in that we know it’s the second time around. The council has been more relaxed. They shut down the pier last time, but they haven’t done that now.

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYQuiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“So far it’s not so busy so maybe [people] are heeding the government advice,” she said.

In Sheringham, Maria and Jeff Herman, visiting the town from Hindringham, said they thought it was very quiet.

They said: “It feels like a ghost town. The economics for the shops is terrible.”

Jade Shackcloth, enjoying a walk on the beach with her husband and daughter, said there were more people out than she expected.

Huckleberries café manager Sally Townley, left, and Belle Finch, doing takeaways in Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHuckleberries café manager Sally Townley, left, and Belle Finch, doing takeaways in Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: “The town is busy. I regularly come to Sheringham. I came two weeks before lockdown and there was hardly anyone about. It’s a really nice day but it does seem quite busy - I think people are social distancing though.”

Rose Votier in Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRose Votier in Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Quiet Sheringham during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYQuiet Sheringham during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

7 places in Norfolk for an autumnal walk

Where can you go for an autumnal walk in Norfolk and Suffolk during lockdown? Photo: Anthony Kelly

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

Large police presence as teen’s climate protest on 100ft crane passes 24 hours

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Tim Krul foils Andre Ayew in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears Covid-19 has killed Saturday forever as seaside town is hit hard

Great Yarmouth on the first Saturday of lockdown 2. There are fears Saturday will never be the same again Picture: Liz Coates