Cromer named one of the best places to have autumn 'staycation'

PUBLISHED: 09:34 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 17 October 2019

Cromer has been named one of the best places for a staycation in the UK. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

A seaside town in Norfolk has been named one of the best places to have a 'staycation' in the UK.

A study from HomeToGo has showed more and more Brits are swapping international travel for tried-and-tested destinations in the UK.

Cromer was named the 12th best destination to holiday in through autumn out of a total of 20 locations.

The study compares the number of family-friendly attractions and restaurants, the local weather forecast and the price of accommodation.

Cromer was rated highly on accommodation and weather but marked lower on family-friendly attractions and restaurants.

Sam Grout, owner of The Old Rock Shop and Cromer Chamber of Trade Chairman, said: "Cromer has so much to offer throughout the autumn in addition to the summer season. Several shopkeepers have reported increased sales in September over the past few years as people come to enjoy the town and surrounding areas."

The Isle of Wight and The New Forest claimed the top two spots.

