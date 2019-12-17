Town aims for coach friendly status for economy boost

An economic boost could be delivered to a Norfolk seaside town if it can secure a 'coach friendly status'.

Cromer Town Council are hoping to speak to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about the possibility of the town becoming coach friendly.

The town is would have to apply to the Confederation of Passenger Transport for the status.

Town councillor Paul Harris said: "If we become coach friendly it would help boost Cromer's economy as coaches full of people for hotels and attractions is better than a car of four.

"To become coach friendly we would need to offer better facilities for coach drivers such as toilets and facilities and arrange how people would be able to get around as the current coach stop is a walk away from the town."

Other British towns with coach-friendly status include Bournemouth, Windsor and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Cromer Town Council plan to meet with NNDC in the new year.