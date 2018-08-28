Poll

‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC BBC

BBC One’s short film Wonderland has sparked outrage among viewers who say it makes working mums feel guilty.

The two-minute piece, which was filmed in Cromer at the start of October, tells the story of a mum who has to go into the office instead of spending time with her teenage son.

However when the son is playing a video game at a Cromer arcade and the mum is battling a frozen keyboard, time itself freezes, except for those two.

The mum rushes to the seaside town, where she and her son spend a magical day having fun at the Christmas fair and amusements on Cromer Pier.

It’s intended to be a tear-jerking reflection on the importance of making time for family and the things that really matter at Christmas.

But not everyone found Wonderland so magical, saying it painted working mums in a negative light.

Twitter user Elliw Gwawr said: “I’ve just seen the BBC Christmas ad and I can’t believe that they’re playing on the guilt of working mums. I had my child crying down the phone at me the other night whilst I was working late once again. I already feel guilty, please don’t try and make me feel worse. #merrychristmas”

And Eloise Henesey tweeted: “Hoping I’ve misunderstood this advert as I found it totally offensive! Terrible message about working mum. Is this for real?”

And Twitter user Fvsk said: “Dear @BBC creative, your Christmas ad doesn’t bring people together. It piles on the guilt to working mums. Seasons greetings! Regards, a working mum.”

However, others found Wonderland more to their liking.

Twitter user 1066Times said: “This had all the feels for me, and reinforced the importance of making time for family, especially our cool teens!”

And another user called Anthony said: “Love this very heart warming and emotional we should all make time for our loved ones and family.”

The BBC has been contacted for a comment.

