A unique Christmas carol service at a Crematorium

PUBLISHED: 09:08 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:09 04 December 2018

2010 Mayor's Awards for Design in the Environment. Category - Community Amenity. Winner - Floral Tribute Area, Mintlyn Crematorium.

2010 Mayor's Awards for Design in the Environment. Category - Community Amenity. Winner - Floral Tribute Area, Mintlyn Crematorium.

A Crematorium in West Norfolk is hosting a Christmas carol service in their unique venue, on Thursday, December 13 at 7pm.

Mintlyn Crematorium, King’s Lynn, are opening their doors this Christmas for a one off carol concert to raise festive cheer and some money for the mayor’s charities, the Purfleet Trust and the Night Shelter.

The free event begins at 7pm and will be led by Canon Peter Rollings of Our Lady of the Annunciation in King’s Lynn, Rev Julie Boyd of St Faith’s in Gaywood, and civil celebrant Verne Lee and Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

The carol service is a free event and everyone is invited to attend. A ticket is required for entry and can be obtained by emailing mintlyn@west-norfolk.gov.uk or by calling 01553 630533.

Mintlyn Crematorium was opened in 1980 and occupies a seventeen acre site of gardens and glades, 3 miles from the centre of King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

