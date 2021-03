Published: 10:42 AM March 12, 2021

An inquest has opened into the death of a 39-year-old postman.

Benjamin Rogers, of Brambling Lane, Cringleford, died at his home on Monday, November 30, 2020.

The medical cause of death was stated as combined heroin and cocaine toxicity.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, adjourned the inquest to November 10, 2021, which is scheduled to take place at the Norfolk Coroner's Court.