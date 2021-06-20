People left without water after burst main causes flooding

Published: 7:07 AM June 20, 2021

Emergency services were called to tackle flooding, after a burst water main left people in part of Norfolk without water.

Firefighters were called to Main Road in Crimplesham, near Downham Market, at just before 12.30am on Sunday, June 20.

A crew from Downham Market spent about half an hour pumping away water from the flood before Anglian Water arrived.

Anglian Water said it had identified a burst water main in the area and said some households had no water or very low water pressure.

They said engineers were working to fix the problem and that supplies should be restored by midday.