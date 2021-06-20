News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

People left without water after burst main causes flooding

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:07 AM June 20, 2021   
Police and fire service are investigating a 'suspicious' bedroom fire in Crimplesham. Photo: Denise

Firefighters tackled flooding in Crimplesham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Emergency services were called to tackle flooding, after a burst water main left people in part of Norfolk without water.

Firefighters were called to Main Road in Crimplesham, near Downham Market, at just before 12.30am on Sunday, June 20.

A crew from Downham Market spent about half an hour pumping away water from the flood before Anglian Water arrived.

Anglian Water said it had identified a burst water main in the area and said some households had no water or very low water pressure.

They said engineers were working to fix the problem and that supplies should be restored by midday.

Downham Market News

