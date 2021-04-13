Duo left shaken after youths threw stones and jumped on parked car
Two people were left feeling "shaken and distressed" after a group of youths targeted their vehicle.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage in Lowestoft.
The vehicle was targeted after the two occupants had parked up a Vauxhall Meriva on the car park on The Green at Lowestoft about 8.50pm on Thursday, April 8.
A police spokesman said: "About six youths gathered around a parked vehicle, a Vauxhall Meriva, and started throwing food and stones at it while two people were inside.
"Two of the offenders then jumped on the bonnet and ran on the roof of the vehicle.
"The occupants of the vehicle were shaken and distressed by the incident."
Anyone who saw the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/17797/21, on 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
