Youths moved on at King’s Lynn bus station
07 January, 2019 - 15:59
Police dispersed four youths suspected of anti-social behaviour and arrested a fifth on suspicion of assault.
Officers attended the bus station in King’s Lynn on Sunday night.
It is covered by a dispersal order, giving police the power to move on unruly groups.
Officers treat it as a priority for patrols after complaints about anti-social behaviour and drink-related disorder.
