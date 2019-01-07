Search

Youths moved on at King’s Lynn bus station

07 January, 2019 - 15:59
The King's Lynn Bus Station. Picture: Ian Burt

The King's Lynn Bus Station. Picture: Ian Burt

Police dispersed four youths suspected of anti-social behaviour and arrested a fifth on suspicion of assault.

Officers attended the bus station in King’s Lynn on Sunday night.

It is covered by a dispersal order, giving police the power to move on unruly groups.

Officers treat it as a priority for patrols after complaints about anti-social behaviour and drink-related disorder.

