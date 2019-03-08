Search

Boy, 14, stole cap from youth, 15, in knifepoint robbery in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:35 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 02 April 2019

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

A 14-year-old boy robbed another teenager of a cap at knifepoint in a Norwich shopping centre to show off to his mates a court was told.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Police were called to New Botolph Street, near Anglia Square following reports of a robbery.

Four officers, all carrying tasers, were sent to the scene after the victim, who was 15, was robbed.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in connection with the robbery which happened at about 6.45pm on September 8 last year.

The youth, who is now 15, appeared at Norwich Youth Court on Tuesday (April 2) for sentence after having previously admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He was made the subject of an intensive nine-month referral order.

He was ordered to pay the victim £50 in compensation.

Forfeiture and destruction of the knife was also ordered.

He was represented in court by James Burrows who said it had very much been a one-off mistake from the boy who had not been in trouble before.

He said the young man had done something to show off to his mates.

He said he was genuinely remorseful for what happened and in the months following the incident had knuckled down at school.

The youth was sentenced just days after a separate knife attack incident in the city.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and stab wounds after he was attacked by a gang of 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.

The victim has been in hospital since the attack but was released from hospital on Wednesday, March 27 with his recovery to continue while supported by family and friends.

The victim’s father, 36, spoke about his son’s ongoing recovery last week as Norfolk Police revealed a total of 237 knives had been handed in as part of a week-long amnesty.

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, have been arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the Old Catton attack.

They have been released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.

