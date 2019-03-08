Boy in court over Christmas Day assault on homeless man in King’s Lynn

King's Lynn magistrates court. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A boy is due in court today over an attack on a homeless man pushing a wheelchair-bound friend on Christmas Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 16-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, admitted repeatedly punching the man when he appeared before a youth court in King’s Lynn last month.

Today he is due to be sentenced for the assault, which was filmed and widely shared on social media.

The homeless man and his friend were near the bus station in Lynn, heading for the night shelter, when one of them was set upon in an unprovoked attack.

The boy was part of a large group - none of whom knew the men - and there was a racially-aggravated element to the assault.

The court heard that the man in the wheelchair fell out of it during the attack on his friend and has since died, although there was no suggestion of a link.

Paramedics treated both men at the night shelter. The boy pleaded guilty to a Section 4 public order offence and a racially-aggravated assault on December 25 last year.

The boy, who has no previous convictions, also admitted assaulting another person in a park on December 16.

Magistrates called for a pre-sentencing report, with all options available to the court including custody.