Search

Advanced search

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

PUBLISHED: 23:31 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:26 06 November 2018

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

Mary Bush

A 21-year-old woman has told of her shock after she was assaulted in the car park of a busy retail park in West Norfolk.

Shannon Cole, 21, from Grimston near King’s Lynn, was pulling into the Hardwick retail park around 2pm on Monday November 5 when a man, crossing the road punched her car and started shouting at her.

Miss Cole got out of her car to ask him why, when she was grabbed by her clothes and pushed over wooden railings.

She said: “He grabbed me, held me over the railings and then pushed me. I have a lump on my legs and my back is sore. Two men got out of their car to get him off me and he ran off.”

After the assault, Miss Cole returned to her vehicle and drove into a parking space where witnesses came over to help her and call the police.

Miss Cole added: “I’m okay, shook up but I’m okay.”

Mary Bush, 24, and Cameron Quinn, 22, both from Gaywood, King’s Lynn, witnessed the assault and hurried over to help Miss Cole.

Miss Bush said: “I was shocked and couldn’t believe a older man was assaulting a young girl in public.

“When Shannon pulled into a car park space we saw she was upset and stayed with her until the police arrived.”

Mr Quinn said: “We turned around and saw a man grab her and push her over the wooden railings. Two men got out of their car to help, they split them up. The man ran away, but 15 minutes later started walking back from the Range with a hat on that he didn’t have before.

“I was shocked and didn’t really know what to do at first. We went to see how Shannon was after and we all spoke to the police.”

Police are investigating the attack and a spokesman said: “We were called at 2.17pm about a women who had been assaulted near Pizza Hut. A man approached her car.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault contact the police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast