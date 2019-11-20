Man who lost friend to knife crime going to hold two concerts in Norwich

A church member whose close friend was stabbed to death is putting on two concerts in the city to try and save young people from falling into the clutches of knife crime.

The concerts, which will be held by the Potters House church in Norwich next month, come following two knife attacks in Norwich in the past couple of weeks.

Two teenagers, 16 and 14, were arrested after a young boy, believed to be 13, suffered a stab wound to his back following an attempted robbery in an alleyway near the Aldi store on Larkman Lane in Norwich at just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 13.

That incident came just over a week after a double stabbing following a daylight brawl near to the Norwich Shopper, in Dereham Road, just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 5.

Michael Brick, a member of Potters House Church on Dereham Road, Norwich, has organised two concerts, called No More Knives in Norwich next month.

He said: "It's something that's very close to my heart.

"I grew up in Leicester and sadly one of my best friends got stabbed - 90 minutes after being stabbed he passed away.

Mr Brick, who grew up in Norwich before going to Leicester and Ireland and returning to the city, said: "I grew up around that environment of drugs and had a lot of anger issues from a young age."

Following his experiences of knife crime - and the devastation it causes - Mr Brick, who became a Christian at 17, wants to get the message across that young people "don't have to choose that path".

He said: "I'm a gospel rapper who's trying to show people that you can change and highlighting how parents need to be very cautious as I was brought up in a good home with good parents yet I was carrying a knife at 15/16 years of age and I'm currently in contact with the police to proceed further with this campaign throughout Norfolk in the schools."

The 23-year-old, who has dubbed his campaign "Save a life, drop the knife", added: "I really do believe we can see a massive change in our city and our local communities."

The free concerts, which will include real life stories, will take place at TheOne80 venue on Stevenson Road on December 6 at 7.30pm and December 14 at 7pm.