Young couple speak of ‘terrifying’ moment four men in balaclavas approached car

Published: 12:38 PM August 7, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A young Norwich couple have described the 'terrifying' moment they were approached in their car by four men in balaclavas.

Mr Callaghan-Bates' car. Picture: Liam Callaghan-Bates - Credit: Archant

Liam Callaghan-Bates and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Blomfield, were parked in Asda car park on Drayton High Road at around 11pm on Sunday, August 5 after visiting Mr Callaghan-Bates's parents in Thorpe Marriott.

Miss Blomfield, 21, noticed that there was a man approaching the car from the rear and alerted Mr Callaghan-Bates who was in the driver's seat.

The 23-year-old said: 'I thought she was joking originally but when I turned around I saw a man in a full balaclava, black hoodie and tracksuit.

'I was terrified and naturally I started the car and floored it towards the exit. As I got to the traffic lights I saw three more men appear out of the bushes in the car park, all point towards the car and start heading towards us.

'We were just hoping not to get stuck at the junction, luckily the traffic lights changed and we were able to drive home and call the police.'

The couple, from St Augustines in Norwich, reported the incident to police. They said they will not be returning to the area and fear that others may not be so lucky.

Mr Callaghan-Bates, a financier for Norfolk County Council, added: 'If those lights had not of changed the men would have been right behind us and you never know what could have happened. We were just lucky.'

A police spokesman said that after the report officers were sent to the car park but they were unable to locate the men.

Miss Blomfield said: 'It makes me concerned for any other young people who use the car park at night when they are socialising or eating food.

'They may not be as aware or have their doors locked. It's important to keep the doors locked even when just sitting in your car and if anything happens it is not worth risking your life.'

The couple had been parked in the car park for around 20 minutes and did not see any other people except for a car that came into the car park and left straight away. The couple do not know whether this was related to the incident.

Mr Callaghan-Bates added: 'I did not expect anything like this to ever happen to me, it was such a shock.'

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101.