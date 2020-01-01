Search

Advanced search

Dad of murder victim slams ‘words and no action’ from court bosses

PUBLISHED: 16:13 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 25 March 2020

David Hastings. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

David Hastings. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

Archant

A father whose son was murdered by a stranger who had just weeks earlier been spared jail for possessing knives said he had had “words and no action” from court bosses.

Police have cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter WalshPolice have cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh

David Hastings, 48, was knifed in his back, chest, neck and mouth as he walked away from Norwich’s Rose Lane car park with his girlfriend in the early hours of June 23 2018.

The knifeman, Rolands Heinbergs, then 23, was last year jailed for 28 years after a jury took less than an hour to convict the Latvian of murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Mr Hastings’ father, also called David, sought answers from magistrates’ court bosses as to why his son’s killer had not been jailed for previous knife offences but said he had received “words and no action”.

He said: “Its very difficult. If he (Heinbergs) had got a custodial sentence he wouldn’t have been there on that night - but I haven’t got any answers as yet. All very sorry, condolences and all that but no-one has said in the future there will be six months imprisonment for carrying a bladed article. That should be the message - that people will go to prison if they are carrying a knife.”

David Hastings' father, David. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.David Hastings' father, David. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

As previously reported it emerged the Latvian had been given a suspended sentence for possession of knives in Thetford weeks before the fatal attack in the summer of 2018.

Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has been contacted before about the decision but would not comment.

Almost two years on from the tragedy David, now 70, said “the pain is still there” and not a day went by without a thought of his son.

David added: “You don’t know what the outcome would be if there was a short, sharp shock. That sort of punishment when you’re 13, 14, 15, 16 or 17 - you don’t know if that would be the answer.”

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: PoliceRoland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

And he warned that knife crime was seemingly “the way of the world”.

He said: “More parents will have police officers knocking on their door telling them that their child is not coming home any more, that for me, is burned into my brain.”

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Two stores to stay open in Norwich’s Chapelfield

Norwich's Chapelfield centre is closed apart from two stores which remain open for the purchase of 'essential' items following government advice over coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Extremely slow’, ‘opaque’ and ‘phenomenal’: Norfolk’s MPs’ views on the government’s coronavirus action

Norfolk's MPs have spoken out about the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, (L-R) Clive Lewis, Norwich South Labour MP, and Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk. Photos: Archant
Drive 24