‘You could’ve killed someone’: Man five times drink-drive limit careered along town centre pavement in BMW

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft.

An elderly pedestrian scrambled out of the way as a car driven by a man more than five times the limit careered along a town centre pavement, a court heard.

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police

Driver Martin Bolton was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” as Norwich Magistrates Court heard of the terrifying drink-fuelled incident on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting on Monday (December 3), said police saw the 59-year-old’s BMW being driven “incredibly slowly” on Jubilee Way before going into Yarmouth Road.

Miss Pope said it went onto the kerb and “straddled the path”, forcing the pedestrian to take avoiding action to avoid being struck.

Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was stopped and failed a breath test at about 9.20pm on Sunday (December 2).

He had 184mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Bolton pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Annette Hall, for Bolton, said he was “mortified and ashamed by his actions”.

She said Bolton accepted he had a drink problem and suffered from depression.

A couple of years ago he broke up with his partner, lost his job which had all had a knock-on effect. She added there had also been a number of bereavements in his family which had caused him “significant issues”.

But she said there was no excuse for getting into the vehicle which was “absolutely irresponsible”.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who said he could not recall dealing with someone with so much alcohol in their body, said a prison sentence was inevitable and jailed Bolton for 18 weeks.

He said: “Whilst I accept you were driving slowly, you were driving on a path, a pedestrian had to get out of your way - you could have killed someone.”

Bolton was banned from driving for 36 months and nine weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Following the incident Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “I was shocked and couldn’t believe it but pleased you stopped this driver before they hurt someone or themselves. Sometimes we’ll never know what we may have prevented.”

